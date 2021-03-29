Analysts Set Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target at $0.71

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.71.

ZPTAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

ZPTAF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 8,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,803. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Analyst Recommendations for Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.