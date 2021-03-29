Analysts Set Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target at $0.71

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.71.

ZPTAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

ZPTAF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 8,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,803. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.