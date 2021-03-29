BeatzCoin Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $1,865.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 807.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00038330 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

