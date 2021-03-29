DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Tops $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $40.55 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

