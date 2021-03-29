Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Stock Position Decreased by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tredegar by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.45. 1,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,334. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $23.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

