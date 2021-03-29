Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 20.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,123 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,510,000 after purchasing an additional 619,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,201. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARG. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $425,513.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,935.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

