ZPER (ZPR) Hits Market Cap of $1.77 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. ZPER has a market cap of $1.77 million and $2,484.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00074734 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002638 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

