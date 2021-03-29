Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 3,510 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Walt Disney by 276.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,981,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $236,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $184.20. The company had a trading volume of 76,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,648. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of -116.55, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

