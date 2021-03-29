Brokerages Set John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) PT at $150.50

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.17. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,736 shares of company stock worth $952,039. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,671,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 691.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 268,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,897 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.