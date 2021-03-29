Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.83. 176,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,405,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.