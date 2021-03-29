Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 30,151 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,151 shares during the period. CSW Industrials makes up about 2.2% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.69% of CSW Industrials worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $247,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,153.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

CSWI stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,578. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $139.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

