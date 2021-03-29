Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 6,726 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson comprises about 1.1% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE KW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.59. 4,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,972. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $21.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

