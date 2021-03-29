Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for about 1.0% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,809,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $10.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.36. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $118.44 and a 1 year high of $345.00. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

