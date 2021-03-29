Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 3,082 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for approximately 1.4% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in CDW by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CDW by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,697,000 after buying an additional 61,276 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 72,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,290. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.58. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $168.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

