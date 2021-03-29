Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $86.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,948. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

