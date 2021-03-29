Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 857 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $3,866,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 40.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

CSII stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.48. 3,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

