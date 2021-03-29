Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Sykes Enterprises makes up 1.5% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $46.36.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

