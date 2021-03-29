Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $54.67 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.44.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.65. 53,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,659. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a one year low of $159.41 and a one year high of $281.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

