The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,052 shares during the period. The Brink’s comprises approximately 7.3% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $39,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in The Brink’s by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Brink’s by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Brink’s by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of The Brink’s stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,331. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

