Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $29,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,201,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Tractor Supply by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,248,000 after acquiring an additional 631,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.15. 21,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,986. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $79.22 and a 1 year high of $178.58.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

