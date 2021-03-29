Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price at $34.90

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. 2,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.51. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

