Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes $799,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $8.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,016.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,063.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,777.16. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,075.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

