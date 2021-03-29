Analysts Set NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Target Price at $6.38

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

NXE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,209. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.