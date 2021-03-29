Cardano (ADA) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion and approximately $2.56 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00049898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.00244905 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002783 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011640 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014504 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.