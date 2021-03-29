Equal Price Up 60% Over Last Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Equal has traded 60% higher against the US dollar. One Equal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $66,714.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00022803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.14 or 0.00616148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal (EQL) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Equal Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.