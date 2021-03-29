Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Up 120.7% in March

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the February 28th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 415.0 days.

Shares of CHEOF stock remained flat at $$158.00 on Monday. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $162.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.90.

Get Cochlear alerts:

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.