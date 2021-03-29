Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Up 120.7% in March

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the February 28th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 415.0 days.
Shares of CHEOF stock remained flat at $$158.00 on Monday. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $162.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.90.
About Cochlear
