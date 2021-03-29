NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Up 123.8% in March

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised NanoXplore to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Shares of NNXPF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 46,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,507. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.