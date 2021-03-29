BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MHN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,822. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

