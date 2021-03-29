Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 657 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newmont by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,216 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,020,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 1,135,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after buying an additional 1,046,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 319,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,048. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,869. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

