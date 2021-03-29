Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 32,867 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $84,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 186,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.03. 85,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.90 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,881 shares of company stock worth $5,495,607. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.