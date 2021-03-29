Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 988,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,242 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.7% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.18% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $114,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,955,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.61. 65,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,829. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.