Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $495,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after buying an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,808,000 after acquiring an additional 227,083 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

NYSE:A traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.09. 33,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,112. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

