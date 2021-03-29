Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,562 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 4.3% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $128,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

NYSE:EL traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $291.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,163. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.16 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

