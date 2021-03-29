Luminus Management LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Crown by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.08. 16,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.