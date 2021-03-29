Luminus Management LLC Makes New $4.73 Million Investment in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 331,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000. Omeros accounts for about 1.1% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 192.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,241. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $42,731.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $732,074. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.