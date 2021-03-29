Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 3,309 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 321,439 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. 97,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,023. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.