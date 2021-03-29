Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 195 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

MCD stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,986. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $231.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.61. The company has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.