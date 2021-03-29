Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Republic Services has raised its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Republic Services to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

RSG traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $101.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,617. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

