Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average is $82.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

