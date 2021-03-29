Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €260.00 ($305.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhã?User. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €210.00 ($247.06) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhã?User. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded up €9.40 ($11.06) during trading on Monday, hitting €179.00 ($210.59). 74,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €204.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €163.72. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €47.65 ($56.06) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -153.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.