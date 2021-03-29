Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,041.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 156,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 142,529 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.00. 1,299,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,441,207. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

