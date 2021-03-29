Adalta Capital Management LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Datadog by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,759.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,667,225 shares of company stock valued at $168,220,458 in the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.52. 101,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,675.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

