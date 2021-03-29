Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 2,604 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,508,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 182,337 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,950,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,699,000 after acquiring an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,539,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,415. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

