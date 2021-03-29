Adalta Capital Management LLC Invests $301,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 547.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Paul John Balson boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.

In related news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,980.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 238,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,226,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $45.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $625.69. 33,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $784.48 and its 200-day moving average is $733.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.50 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

