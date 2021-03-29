Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Sold by Tikvah Management LLC

Tikvah Management LLC cut its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Quanterix accounts for 5.6% of Tikvah Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tikvah Management LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $20,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after buying an additional 379,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 23.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 371,269 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $13,245,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $7,633,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,612. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,187,401.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,692. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

