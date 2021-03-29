Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 725 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises about 1.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

SPG stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.64. The company had a trading volume of 52,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

