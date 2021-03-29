Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,052.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,889.15 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,156.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3,172.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.