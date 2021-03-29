Castleark Management LLC Takes $7.99 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of YETI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

YETI stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

