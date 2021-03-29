IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,502 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,869,000 after buying an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.38. 20,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,848. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $35.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

