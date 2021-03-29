IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 152 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.98.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,024.90. 44,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,063.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,777.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,075.08 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

