Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives $39.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,155. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,066 shares of company stock worth $2,560,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.